Michael J. Ciskiewic pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he attacked a Niagara Falls woman on June 9, dragged her from her home, chained her in his basement and raped her.
Ciskiewic, 25, of Niagara Falls, was arraigned in Niagara County Court on charges of first-degree kidnapping, rape, assault, criminal sexual act, predatory sexual assault and six counts of burglary.
About 1 a.m. June 9, Ciskiewic, who resides near the victim, showed up at the door of the woman's home in the 3,000 block of Monroe Avenue. Police say the woman did not know Ciskiewic personally, but knew that he did yard work in the neighborhood, and that could be why she felt it was safe to answer the door.
“She was familiar with him to open the door, even at that late hour," Niagara Falls Detective Captain Kelly Rizzo said. "It seemed odd that he would be there but I think she felt comfortable enough … she probably wanted to see if he was OK and the attack happened as soon as she opened the door.”
Investigators say Ciskiewic threatened the woman and dragged her to the basement of his home. Police said the woman fought back and that a neighbor who witnessed the attack attempted to intervene.
The neighbor reported that the suspect threatened him, so he walked back into his house and dialed 911, said Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata.
By the time police arrived, the victim and suspect were gone.
Ciskiewic allegedly chained the woman's ankles, bound her wrists with duct tape and gagged her by stuffing a sock in her mouth. Ciskiewic held the woman in the basement for over 12 hours and raped her, police say.
Investigating police located a blood splatter nearby and subsequently recreated the crime scene.
Meanwhile, the victim's family members, alerted to police activity, went to her home and found she was not there. Even more alarming, family members found the victim had left behind her keys and phone. They reported to police that she might be missing.
Police used a bloodhound to track the woman, following a trail of tiny blood splatters that disappeared more than 100 feet from Ciskiewic's home.
Officers breached the door and found the woman chained up in the basement. She was freed and taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, and was released the next day.
After freeing the woman, police surrounded Ciskiewic's home and remained in position throughout a roughly 12-hour standoff.
Upon breaking the windows and deploying CO2 gas, officers learned Ciskiewic was not there.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Ciskiewic about 7:30 p.m. June 10 in a field near 24th Street and Allen Avenue.
People magazine reported that Ciskiewic's defense attorney, Dominic Saraceno, said his client was diagnosed with schizophrenia at an early age.
“He has been in and out of the inadequate mental health system for years,” Saraceno reportedly told People. “It should be a wakeup call to lawmakers. We can’t continue to ignore this mental health crisis that is plaguing our society. They aren’t being treated, properly medicated or supervised. The system has failed him.”
Saraceno also said Ciskiewic worked odd jobs, such as cutting grass and shoveling snow, and lived in a house that his dad owned, according to People.
Saraceno declined to comment to the Union-Sun & Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.