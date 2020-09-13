NIAGARA FALLS — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man operating a dirt bike-type motorcycle was killed Saturday after he was involved in a crash with an SUV at 32nd Street and Porter Road.
The accident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Falls police. An initial investigation showed the man was operating the dirt bike eastbound on Porter Road and attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him, riding into the path of a westbound SUV that was making a right turn on to 32nd Street.
Police said the motorcyclist possibly grazed the westbound SUV as he left the roadway. He was ejected from the bike and died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 61-year-old Niagara Falls woman, is cooperating in the ongoing investigation and police said no charges are currently pending.
