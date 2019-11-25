A Niagara Falls man who is on probation for illegal weapon and drug convictions pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge that he had a gun at his Hyde Park Boulevard residence.
Nicholas Taggart, 28, was allegedly found with drugs and four illegal firearms, including three that were reported stolen, during a Feb. 1, 2018, raid on his Niagara Avenue residence. He pleaded guilty Aug. 15, 2018, to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to five years probation.
On June 29, probation officers visited Taggart's home and found a handgun that was not registered to him. He was arraigned in Niagara County Court on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Taggart faces up to 15 years in prison on the new charge and four years for violating his probation.
