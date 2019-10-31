Johnny Mulkey of Niagara Falls pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he took part in a June 6 gunfight outside a Falls bar that injured three bystanders.
Mulkey, 31, of Belden Place, allegedly exchanged gunfire with Garrien Tillman, 36, of Whitney Avenue, and Julian Seright, 37, 21st St., outside Players Sports Bar on Niagara Street at about 2 a.m. Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said the shooters emerged unscathed but three bystanders were shot; two men were struck in the leg and ankle and a woman was struck in the stomach. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Hoffman said it's unclear which of the shooters, who were all armed with handguns, hit the victims.
Mulkey pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Tillman and Seright have been indicted on the same charges, but have yet to be arraigned in Niagara County Court.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, Hoffman said.
Niagara Falls Police Department Capt. Kelly Rizzo said previously the shooters were using parked cars for cover while they exchanged gunfire.
Mark O'Farrell, a co-owner of Players, said in June no disturbances occurred in the bar that night.
