Jameel Ali of Niagara Falls admitted Thursday to shooting a Falls man in the leg and continuing to fire at him as he fled on the roof of a car.
Ali, 25, of Maple Avenue, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for the attack.
Prosecutors say Ali began shooting after he and an unidentified accomplice pulled up behind the victim near LaSalle and 11th Street about 1:30 p.m. April 11.
The shot man leapt onto the roof of a car he'd exited moments before, and the driver sped off down LaSalle Avenue.
Ali got back into his vehicle and continued to fire at the victim and three other men in the other car but eventually broke off the chase. No one else was injured in the shooting.
Ali could face up to seven years in prison when he returns before Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III Oct. 2 for sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.