A mom who gave her infant daughter a fatal dose of an over-the-counter medication will not spend any time behind bars.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III on Thursday sentenced Brittany Panepinto, 29, of Niagara Falls, to five years probation for her guilty plea to a single count of criminally negligent homicide in the death of her 3-month-old daughter Arabella Lynne Mease.
At the time of her guilty plea in November, Murphy told Panepinto that he would impose "a non-jail sentence" in her case.
Niagara County prosecutors said Panepinto gave a lethal dose of the medication Benadryl to her daughter, who she said had not been feeling well. The infant died sometime during the night between May 5 and May 6, 2018.
Assistant District Attorney Holly Sloma said Panepinto gave her daughter a dose of liquid Benadryl, using a baby bottle, despite clear warnings on the medication packaging that said it should not be administered to a child younger than 2 years.
Murphy imposed the probation sentence to also satisfy a third-degree assault charge lodged against Panepinto.
Niagara Falls Police Department charged that Panepinto bit a nurse at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on the arm during a May 14, 2018, visit to the hospital. Panepinto had reportedly gone to the medical center to seek mental health treatment in the aftermath of her daughter's death.
