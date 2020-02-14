Niagara Falls police are reaching out to the public for help in locating the Buffalo mother of an infant left next to an ice machine at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Jan 31.
Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Kelly Rizzo said Thursday that after “exhaustive attempts” to locate the infant’s mother, Sherone Littleton, 28, or have her turn herself in, Falls police are now turning to the public for help. Her last known address is 105 Hertel Ave. in Buffalo.
Rizzo said the Littleton told a detective she was in Ohio but police don’t believe that to be true.
Littleton faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
Anyone that knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to cal Niagara Falls police at 286-4711.
