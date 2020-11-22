A 46-year-old Falls man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after his vehicle was rear-ended by a Niagara Falls Police cruiser on Buffalo Avenue.
The accident occurred about 12:45 p.m. on Buffalo Avenue near an entrance ramp to the I-190. City officials said the patrol vehicle slid into the civilian vehicle as it was stopped at a light while traveling west on Buffalo Avenue.
The driver initially refused treatment but later opted to be evaluated and was taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The police officer was not injured.
The Falls Police Crash Management Team is continuing the investigation.
