NIAGARA FALLS — Nearly every on-duty police officer, supervisor and detective responded to a funeral home on the 300 block of 24th Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday for a large crowd of people in the street blocking traffic.
When officers first arrived, motorcycles, ATVs and dirt bikes were among the crowd, estimated at about 200 people, doing donut, burnouts and wheelies in the roadway while yelling, “(Expletive) the police” and “(Expletive) 12.”
One officer said about 15 people surrounded his patrol car as he approached, giving them the middle finger and yelling, “(Expletive) 12!”
One of the motorcyclists was spotted pulling four pedestrians from the rear of their bike while performing a “reckless maneuver” in the street. As it approached an officer, the driver was ordered to stop and was “escorted to the ground” and detained. At that point, about 100 people reentered the roadway, surrounding officers as they approached in what officers called an aggressive manner. The crowd dispersed when additional police cars arrived.
Typri A. Scott, 20, 3838 DeVeaux St., was charged with reckless driving, unlicensed operation and other traffic violations.
While the rest of the vehicles were directed to the sidewalk of 24th Street, officers began yelling for the crowd to get out of the street and quiet down. An officer noted that after a third warning from officers on the scene, the crowd began to comply.
During the incident, a liquid-filled bottle was thrown at a police lieutenant and two women were arrested.
April Y. Harris, 46, 632 9th St., was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Yeiline Torres, 29, 1964 Mackenna Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct.
