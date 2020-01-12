Niagara Falls police are investigating a body “burned beyond recognition” that was found outside of a pickup truck at the Hooker Docks area Saturday night.
The discovery was made about 9 p.m. Saturday at the docks at 53rd Street and Buffalo Avenue and investigators said the body is “burned beyond recognition.”
While police have confirmed the owner of the pickup, they cannot confirm if the body is the registered owner. Due to its condition, the body will be identified using DNA over the next few days, investigators said.
Detectives did collect evidence from the scene, surrounding areas and the registered owner’s house. Processing the evidence will take time, investigators said, and the investigation is continuing.
Police are asking anyone who saw a black Dodge Ram truck in the area of the incident Saturday night to call NFPD Detectives at (716) 286-4533.
