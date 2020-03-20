Niagara Falls police have closed down all traffic near the 9300 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard in LaSalle while they investigate what they have determined to be a fatal motorcycle accident.
Witnesses told police they saw the motorcyclist driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and performing wheelies before losing control and being ejected from the bike. Reports from the scene indicate that the motorcycle driver may have been hit by one or more vehicles driving on the boulevard.
The police department's crash management unit has been called to the scene.
The Niagara Gazette will provide additional information online and in Saturday's newspaper.
