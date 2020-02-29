Niagara Falls police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man found dead in the Niagara Falls city jail on Friday.
According to a release from the city, officers found the inmate unresponsive in his cell during a routine visual check on Friday.
Emergency Medical Services and the Niagara Falls Fire Department were called to to jail but despite their efforts the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.
The individual’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.