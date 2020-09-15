Falls police are investigating a homicide at a violence-plagued Highland Avenue speakeasy.
And, in the aftermath of the slaying, police say they've shutdown the Red Room.
Law enforcement sources said Falls police patrol officers found the body of a man at the rear of the speakeasy, at 3108 Highland Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was identified as Clyde Coleman III, 24, of the Falls.
Investigators said Coleman died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Coleman was reportedly last seen on Saturday night at a party at the Red Room. His family had reported him missing on Monday after not hearing from him since Saturday.
As police were beginning a missing person's investigation, the discovery of Coleman's body was made. Law enforcement sources said they were still trying to determine Coleman's movements on Saturday night and how and why he ended up at the Red Room.
