A Niagara Falls police officer has been officially charged following an investigation into the death of a man being held in the city jail in February.
Niagara Falls Police Officer Erik O’Grady, 36, has been charged with one count of first degree tampering with public records and seven misdemeanor counts of tampering with public records, according to a release from Police Superintendent Thomas Licata and Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek.
The charges stem from an investigation into the death of Jose Gomez-Sanchez, 33, at the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Holding Facility on Feb. 28. Gomez-Sanchez had been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier that day and was being held without bail on a charge of second-degree criminal contempt.
While in April the manner of the inmate’s death was ruled to be of natural causes and a complication of chronic alcoholism, it’s alleged that O’Grady, a five-year veteran, failed to perform required prisoner checks as mandated by the police department.
O'Grady, who was working as the jailer on the B Shift, from roughly 3 to 11 p.m., was tasked with conducting checks on the inmates in custody every half hour. Official logs, prepared by O'Grady, indicated that he had made those checks.
However, a review of surveillance cameras in the jail complex showed that O'Grady did not make the required checks. In the case of Gomez-Sanchez, O'Grady reportedly did not check on the inmate for at least two hours before he was discovered unresponsive.
Investigators said if O'Grady had discovered Gomez-Sanchez unresponsive earlier, "things would have been different."
O’Grady’s charges stem from allegations that he made false entries into a log book within the jail, and subsequently made a false written report with the Niagara Falls Police Department recounting his performance of his police duties. These charges are the result of a lengthy investigation into the incident by the Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.
O’Grady’s was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court on Aug. 11.
