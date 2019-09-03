A 50-year-old Falls man was arrested at gunpoint Monday afternoon after an incident on Woodlawn Avenue during which officers said he pointed a rifle at two police officers who had their backs to him.
James A. Manz, 50, 2719 Woodlawn Ave., was charged with two felony counts of menacing a police officer and a count of disorderly conduct: creating a hazardous condition, police said.
According to a report, police responded to the 2700 block of Woodlawn Avenue about 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic incident. While two officers were interviewing a complainant, two other officers were parked in a patrol car near the scene. The officers in the car said they saw an “extremely agitated” man later identified as Manz storm off toward a pickup truck and pull out a long gun. The officers said Manz then wielded the rifle toward the two officers who had their back to the suspect while interviewing the complainant. They noted he was yelling something but they couldn’t hear what it was.
An officer in the patrol car jumped from the vehicle and began yelling that there was a suspect with a gun. They said Manz appeared surprised that they were there and jumped into the pickup and sped off at a high rate of speed.
Manz was stopped by officers at Woodlawn and Hyde Park Boulevard and ordered from the vehicle at gunpoint. He was taken into custody without incident.
Detectives arrived at the scene and located, “what appeared to be a rifle,” according to the report, in the back seat of the truck.
