Niagara Falls police are continuing their investigation into the identity of a stabbing victim found on Walnut Avenue Sunday night.
Officers were called to a parking lot at the corner of Walnut and Fifth Street about 8:50 p.m. Sunday to check the welfare of a man laying on the ground there. Police quickly determined the man had been stabbed in the chest multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.
Detectives were still working Monday to identify the man. No arrests have been made.
