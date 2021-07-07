Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.