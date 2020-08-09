Niagara Falls police say a man being treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder early Sunday morning had little to say on how the injury occurred.
Officers were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center about 2:20 a.m. Sunday by hospital staff who said they were treating a man for a gunshot wound.
When officers approached the 32-year-old man and asked what had happened, he replied, “I don’t even know. I don’t know how I got shot or who shot me, but if I did I would help y’all find him.”
The man did say there had been a party at his Grove Street home and someone had fired a gun at which point he was struck in the shoulder. Doctors told police the injury was just a small flesh wound and the man was going to be discharged.
Detectives were said to following up with an investigation of the incident at the man’s home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.