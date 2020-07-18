Falls police were called to a Beech Avenue residence about 8:15 pm. Friday for a report of an assault with a weapon.
Arriving officers spoke with a 41-year-old woman who told them she had been stabbed in the arm. Officers said she showed them “two very small lacerations that were not bleeding” on her arm.
When asked what she was attacked with, the woman pointed out a flathead screwdriver.
Officers said the woman didn’t wish to cooperate with an investigation but told them a female friend who is pregnant picked up the screwdriver and swung it at her. The victim said she was’t sure if the pregnant woman even knew if the screwdriver hit her. She refused to identify the woman saying, “… she is pregnant and really going through it so I do not think she knows what she’s doing.”
Niagara Falls firefighter who also responded to the residence offered the woman a Band-Aid.
