Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.