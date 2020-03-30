NIAGARA FALLS — Police say an unidentified man will face a raft of charges after an armed stand-off and arson in the city's North End.
Officers said they responded to the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue at mid-afternoon Monday for a call of a man threatening people with a machete. When the first two officers arrived on the scene, the suspect ran into a room on the second floor of what they described as a short-term rental location and barricaded himself inside.
"It was BnB-style place," Falls Police Capt. Dave Kok said. "And he had been staying there, but when the property manager came today, he walked out with a machete."
Kok said officers later learned that they had been looking for the man on Sunday, after witnesses said a person in the neighborhood had been walking around with a metal cross encased in cement. The cross was discovered Monday in the backyard of the short-term rental.
Officers attempted to talk to the man, who had been wrapped in a flag, similar to the Puerto Rician state flag, but encountered a language barrier. Kok said agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, who spoke fluent Spanish, responded to the scene and took over speaking to the suspect.
After close to two hours of speaking to the man, Falls Police Emergency Response Team officers came to the scene to attempt to enter the room.
"As the ERT officers were arriving, he lit the bedroom on fire," Kok said. "As he was standing in the room flames and smoke started coming from underneath the door."
Officers inside the home evacuated the structure and Falls firefighters were called. The suspect, exited a the bedroom's second-floor window and then dropped to the ground.
He was then taken intro custody by police.
"We're assuming that we may have been dealing with an individual that had some mental health issues," Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata said.
Kok said the man, who refused to give his name, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment and then transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo after doctors found he has serious burns to his arms.
The suspect currently faces charges of arson and menacing. Kok said additional charges are pending.
