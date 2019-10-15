Samantha Klein of Niagara Falls admitted Tuesday to causing the traumatic brain injuries that cut short the life of Alaya Foster, a three-month-old that she been babysitting.
Foster suffered a brain bleeding, a fractured skull and a spinal cord damage in the attack and died Feb. 23, shortly after being to the hospital.
Klein, 31, of North Avenue, admitted to causing the injuries by use of "blunt force" and by shaking Foster sometime between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23. Klein was not asked how or why she injured Foster. Assistant District Attorney Holly Sloma declined to specify how Klein inflicted the fatal injuries.
After a months-long investigation, Klein was arraigned in August on two counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree murder. She accepted a series of plea offers Tuesday, including a plea to first-degree manslaughter for Foster's death.
Klein also admitted Tuesday to a knife-point robbery on Christmas Eve 2018 near Niagara and 25th streets in the Falls, and to selling fentanyl to a law enforcement officer June 14, 2018 in the Falls. She pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in those cases.
Those two convictions could result in up to 17 1/2 years in prison, while the manslaughter conviction could put Klein in prison for up to 25 years,
However, Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III agreed to sentence Klein concurrently on all three charges. Therefore he could send Klein to state prison for up to 25 years when she returns Dec. 3 to be sentenced.
