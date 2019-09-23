A Niagara Falls woman admitted Monday to a Nov. 30, 2017 robbery that left a Falls man with lacerations to his face and shoulder.
Carly Chew, 23, Willow Avenue, allegedly attacked the victim with a broken bottle in his 19th Street home and stole $300. She was charged in Niagara Falls City Court with assault, robbery and criminal mischief, and accepted a plea offer Monday to attempted second-degree robbery.
Chew faces up to seven years in prison when she returns before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. Nov. 15 for sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.