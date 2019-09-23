Court sig

A Niagara Falls woman admitted Monday to a Nov. 30, 2017 robbery that left a Falls man with lacerations to his face and shoulder.

Carly Chew, 23, Willow Avenue, allegedly attacked the victim with a broken bottle in his 19th Street home and stole $300. She was charged in Niagara Falls City Court with assault, robbery and criminal mischief, and accepted a plea offer Monday to attempted second-degree robbery.

Chew faces up to seven years in prison when she returns before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. Nov. 15 for sentencing.

