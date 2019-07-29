A Niagara Falls woman took a gamble Monday to avoid prison and a felony conviction for selling crack cocaine to a police informant March 12.

Jazzie Bennett, 24, pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in order to enter a judicial diversion program. If Bennett follows all of the program's rules, including getting treatment for a substance abuse disorder, she will have her felony conviction reduced to a misdemeanor and likely be sentenced to probation.

But if Bennett fails, she could receive up to nine years in state prison.

