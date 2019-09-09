A Niagara Falls woman accused of having sex with two 14-year-old boys last summer pleaded not guilty Monday to rape charges.
Police say Marsha A. Humphrey, 42, had sex with one boy multiple times at her Packard Road home between July 1 and Sept. 1, 2018 and had sex with the other victim once sometime in August 2018, according to Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy.
Humphrey was charged with two counts of second-degree rape and one count of endangering of a child for allegedly exposing her genitals to a 13-year-old boy on Oct. 26, 2018, Grundy said.
Humphrey declined an opportunity Monday to plead guilty to two reduced counts of third-degree rape, which is punishable by up to four years in prison.
