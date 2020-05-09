ATV crash

Police and fire officials investigate a fatal ATV crash off of Ridge Road on Saturday in Lewiston.

The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a fatal ATV crash in the area of the 1100 block of Ridge Road.

About 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Lewiston police, New York State Police and members of the Lewiston No. 1 Fire Co. were called to the area for a report of a rollover ATV accident.

Emergency crews located the victim about 100 yards from Ridge Road, down a trail near winery fields.

The victim was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

