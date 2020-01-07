A male pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a commercial garbage truck, Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office responded to a 12:30 p.m. call in the 4500 block of Cambria Wilson Road. Cambria Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene, as well as the NCSO Accident Investigation and Crime Scene Unit Processing and New York State Police.
Filicetti said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.