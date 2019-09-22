The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on South Transit Road in Pendleton.
According to reports, deputies responded to the crash about 1:25 p.m. Sunday and found a ’16 Ford Explorer in a ditch in front of a residence with extensive damage.
An investigation determined that the SUV was north on South Transit Road when it crossed the southbound lanes and left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and culvert in the residence’s driveway.
The Niagara County Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to continue an investigation.
