The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on South Transit Road in Pendleton.

According to reports, deputies responded to the crash about 1:25 p.m. Sunday and found a ’16 Ford Explorer in a ditch in front of a residence with extensive damage.

An investigation determined that the SUV was north on South Transit Road when it crossed the southbound lanes and left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and culvert in the residence’s driveway.

The Niagara County Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to continue an investigation.

