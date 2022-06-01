Sean Kelahan, 20, and Tyreek Wolfe, 21, appeared in Judge Caroline Wojtaszek’s courtroom Wednesday morning where they were scheduled for their next date after a pre-trial conference. The two have each been charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, as well as speeding. They are accused of killing Richard Howes, a pedestrian who was crossing South Transit Street when he was allegedly hit by each of the suspects in separate cars.
Bail for Wolfe was not lessened despite attorney Ted Janese pleading that the accused could not afford the bail and had a job he could go back to if he was released, as well as a home with his mother. Kelahan's bail was double that of Wolfe's at $100,000 cash, $200,000 as an insurance bond and $400,000 at partially secured bail at 10%.
Wolfe's bail is $50,000 cash, $100,000 as an insurance bond and $200,000 at partially secured bail at 10%.
The time between appearances will give the defense a chance to decide on motions they may consider, said Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia who is working on the case with ADA John Granchelli. It also gives Savoia and Granchelli time to decide on whether a plea bargain will be offered.
“I don’t anticipate a plea offer, but it’s too early on say for sure,” Savoia said.
Kelahan is currently out on bail and is scheduled to return to court with Wolfe, who is in Niagara County Jail, on June 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.