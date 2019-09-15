The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred late Saturday afternoon on Nelson Road in Wilson.
According to reports, deputies were called to the area of 4850 Nelson Road about 5:50 p.m. Saturday for the accident. When deputies arrived, they discovered a car traveling west on Nelson left the roadway and struck a tree.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport where he was later pronounced dead.
The identity of the driver was not released Saturday night pending the notification of his family.
