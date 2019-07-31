City fire officials are investigating a Tuesday night fire at a Park Place residence that caused $10,000 in damage.
Lockport Fire Department received a call at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday reporting a fire at 44 Park Place.
Arriving LFD personnel reported smoke coming from the top of the residence and second-story windows of the building, according to LFD Chief Patrick Brady.
Firefighters quickly determined that all of the occupants of the residence were out of the building, Brady says.
South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company personnel arrived on scene to provide additional support needed to check for the extension of the fire into any other area of the structure and to assist in opening the walls and ceilings of the structure.
There were no injuries reported of either the occupants or the firefighters.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Brady noted.
Building Inspector Jason Dool was notified and responded to the scene, as well as NYSEG to disable the utilities and Red Cross to provide assistance and shelter for the occupants of the residence.
