The firefighter who was injured in a hit and run accident while directing traffic in the town of Lockport Sunday night has been released from the hospital, the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company reported.
The fire company declined to name the injured firefighter in a Facebook post, saying it goes against the company's internal policy and the family's wishes.
The accident occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday at a section of Tonawanda Creek and Minnick roads that was closed due to a prior accident. The fire company did not disclose the extent of the firefighter's injuries, but wrote he is "extremely sore and stiff, but is happy to be home."
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the driver responsible. The vehicle was described as a "newer," Dodge 1500 pickup truck, painted white with black pin-striping about one and a half inches wide, located just above the door-handle. The truck may have front or side damage.
Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call Investigator Marc Reele at 438-3327.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.