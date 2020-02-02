Two people were hospitalized following a fire Saturday night at an apartment building at 846 Oriole Lane in Lewiston.
According to reports from the scene, Lewiston No. 1, Upper Mountain, Niagara Active and Youngstown fire companies responded to the structure fie.
Two people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with unknown injuries. One person was sent to Erie County Medical Center, the other was sent to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
Information on the cause of the fire and the amount of damage was unavailable early Sunday morning.
