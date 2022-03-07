Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire after leaving the community pool where crews were performing a training evaluation in the parking lot at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire officials saw a haze of smoke coming from 84 Corinthia St. and immediately investigated. Smoke was coming from the eaves of the structure and flames were visible through a window on the eastern side of the building.
Crews attacked the fire in the living room of the home. Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control.
The house was unoccupied at the time and the fire damage was limited to the living room and kitchen. Smoke damage, however, was extensive.
No injuries were reported and the damage estimate to the property was $40,000 and $8,000 for its contents. The assessment of the property was $90,000.
Currently the cause of the fire is under investigation.
