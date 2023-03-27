Niagara Falls police and fire officials are investigating two early Monday morning fires behind businesses on Military Road.
About 2:05 a.m. Monday, Niagara Falls firefighters and Niagara Falls police were dispatched to Walmart at 1540 Military Road for a fire behind the building. A Falls officer was first to arrive and reported that wooden pallets and bales of cardboard had been set ablaze.
Firefighters began to put out the fire when a man on a bicycle alerted them to a dumpster fire behind Mr. Tire Auto, across the street from the Walmart plaza at 1715 Military Road.
The crew of Engine 8 and Rescue 1 relocated to the dumpster fire and extinguished it. A Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy and a Niagara Active chief also responded to Mr. Auto to investigate.
Both fires remain under investigation but from early reports at the scene, it appears that they were both intentionally set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.