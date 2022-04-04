A former member of the Buffalo Bills is facing weapons charges following an early Monday traffic stop on South Transit Street.
Niagara County Sheriff’s officials report that about 1:30 a.m., deputies stopped Alex Carrington, 34, no address listed, for speeding and driving without headlights. Deputies said Carrington appeared intoxicated and refused all requests to exit his vehicle.
With a gun magazine in clear view inside the pocket of the driver’s side door and Carrington starting the vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene, deputies used a Taser to subdue him. While pulling him from the car, deputies found a Glock 17 handgun concealed under his leg, next to the driver’s seat.
Two more loaded, high-capacity magazines were located within the vehicle prior to its impound, sheriff’s officials said.
Carrington was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment on charges of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and several other vehicle-and-traffic-law infractions.
Carrington is due back in Lockport Town Court on Thursday morning.
Carrington, a former defensive end, had two stints with the Buffalo Bills in the 2010s.
