Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Alex Carrington (98) is driven off the field during the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., in 2015.

 Charlie Riedel

A former member of the Buffalo Bills is facing weapons charges following an early Monday traffic stop on South Transit Street.

Niagara County Sheriff’s officials report that about 1:30 a.m., deputies stopped Alex Carrington, 34, no address listed, for speeding and driving without headlights. Deputies said Carrington appeared intoxicated and refused all requests to exit his vehicle.

With a gun magazine in clear view inside the pocket of the driver’s side door and Carrington starting the vehicle in an attempt to leave the scene, deputies used a Taser to subdue him. While pulling him from the car, deputies found a Glock 17 handgun concealed under his leg, next to the driver’s seat.

Two more loaded, high-capacity magazines were located within the vehicle prior to its impound, sheriff’s officials said.

Carrington was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment on charges of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and several other vehicle-and-traffic-law infractions.

Carrington is due back in Lockport Town Court on Thursday morning.

Carrington, a former defensive end, had two stints with the Buffalo Bills in the 2010s.

