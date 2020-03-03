LOCKPORT — A former Falls man has been formally charged in the grisly dismemberment murder of Terri Lynn Bills.
A Niagara County grand jury has handed down an indictment charging Yasin Abdu Sabur, 36, with second-degree murder. Abdu Sabur was arraigned Tuesday in Niagara County Court before Judge Sara Sheldon.
His arrest caps a five year manhunt to find Bills killer. But it does not close a companion dismemberment homicide, the case of Loretta Jo Gates.
Abdu Sabur was picked up, by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies, at a South Carolina jail on Friday. He was transported backed and held at the Niagara County jail.
The former Falls resident had been serving time in South Carolina for his conviction on domestic violence charges.
Bills body was discovered on June 13, 2015 inside an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Officers, responding to a call of a body in the home, found the torso of a woman, with the head and limbs removed.
The body was later identified as Bills.
Bills, 46 at the time of her death, had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. Investigators suspected from the start that Bills had been killed somewhere else and her body had been brought to the Willow Avenue location.
By December 2019, investigators had discovered the murder scene.
Detectives from the Falls Police Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and even members of the Crash Management Unit, skilled in high tech crime scene reconstruction, descended on a home at 1526 Pierce Ave. and spent four days scouring it for evidence.
Investigators loaded up a transportable storage pod with material taken from the home.
The trove of forensics they found led to the charges against Abdu Sabur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.