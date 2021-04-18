NIAGARA FALLS — Two buildings were destroyed in a Sunday morning fire at 20th and Niagara Street.
Emergency crews arrived on scene about 6 a.m. to find to a fully involved commercial structure. The building, at 1928 Niagara St., was once a bar named the 'Frosted Mug.’
In addition to the former bar, a home on the west side, at 1926 Niagara St., also caught fire. Fire crews entered that structure and were able rescue a cat from inside, according to reports from the scene.
Both buildings are a total loss and will be demolished.
The Red Cross has been requested for five adults who resided at 1926 Niagara St.
The vacant structure at 1928 Niagara was the site of another fire on May 20. It had been listed for sale at a price of $15,000 and was being sold as is for lot/site value despite an existing circa 1920s building on site that was assumed not salvageable due to the 2020 fire.
