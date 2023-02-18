LEWISTON — A former town police officer who recently retired from the force is subject to an ongoing criminal investigation.
The Niagara Gazette has confirmed that the subject of the investigation is James Ullery who retired from the town’s police department earlier this month.
The newspaper sought, through a formal Freedom of Information Law request, any and all materials related to Ullery’s departure. In denying release of the requested information, the town’s clerk indicated that the information could not be made public because it is part of an “ongoing criminal investigation.”
Ullery, who served as an officer in the town for more than 20 years, submitted a letter of resignation to the Lewiston town board in January. The letter, which was read into the record during a subsequent town board meeting by Councilman John Jacoby, indicated that Ullery’s last day working for the town would be Feb. 3 and that he filed his retirement papers with the New York state pension system.
During the Village of Youngstown’s Jan. 12 village board meeting, village officials recorded under the village’s records of correspondence another letter of resignation from Ullery, announcing that he would be stepping away from his duties with the village police department, where he served as a sergeant, effective Dec. 31.
A Freedom of Information Law request was also filed with the Village of Youngstown requesting materials related to Ullery’s departure. The village clerk also denied the request on the grounds that it is part of a continuing investigation.
Jacoby, Lewiston Town Supervisor Steve Broderick and Youngstown Mayor Rob Reisman all declined to discuss the circumstances behind Ullery’s departure, with Broderick and Jacoby saying that they could not answer questions about it because it was a “personnel matter.”
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte and Youngstown Police Chief Joseph Paul also declined comment when asked about Ullery’s resignation.
In response to questions from the newspaper, Previte indicated that Ullery did a good job while working for the town and that he met state requirement guidelines for retiring police officers. Previte declined additional comment.
Both Paul and Broderick indicated that Ullery chose to retire on his own accord.
Attempts to reach Ullery by telephone were not successful.
