A Lockport couple and two Buffalo women have been indicted for stabbing and partially disemboweling a man outside a South Street home Oct. 21, 2018.
Cheri Patterson, 27, of Buffalo, and Johnnie Edmundson, 66, 175 South St., pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree gang assault. Linda Patterson, 175 South St. pleaded not guilty to that same charge July 3, while Cheyenne Myers, of Buffalo, has not yet been arraigned on the charge.
Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said the four defendants got into an argument before stabbing the victim badly enough to cause his bowels to partially spill out of his abdomen. The victim, described by police as a 29-year-old man, was treated at the Erie County Medical Center.
Hoffman declined to say which defendant is accused of stabbing the man, noting that because they are charged together with gang assault, legally it does not matter who used the knife.
A second-degree gang assault conviction carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in state prison.
