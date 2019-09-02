NIAGARA FALLS — Four men in a car stopped on Cayuga Drive Sunday were taken into custody after it was determined they were in the country illegally.
Falls police said an officer on routine patrol about 6 p.m. Sunday and spotted a Nissan Pathfinder with Illinois license plates run a stop sign at Tuscarora Road where it splits into Cayuga Drive.
Once stopped, the officer said the driver could speak little English and handed him a Mexico consulate ID card. The driver said he did not have a driver’s license.
Border Patrol was called to the scene and it was determined the driver and three passengers from Ecuador were in the country illegally. They were all detained by Border Patrol agents.
The vehicle was towed from Cayuga Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.