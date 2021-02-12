Four individuals reportedly suffered overdoses in a room at the Seneca Niagara Casino hotel Friday night.
Falls firefighters and EMTs were called to the casino for a report of four people overdosed in a ninth floor room of the hotel. Firefighters requested mutual aid because of a lack of enough ambulances in the city.
When EMTs and firefighters arrived, they found two individuals who were alert but in need of treatment. Two other individuals were described as unresponsive, but were able to be revived by the use of Narcan.
No other information was immediately available about the incident.
