A garage and several motor vehicles were destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon in Hartland.

The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. at 2953 Carmen Road. Arriving sheriff’s deputies and Middleport Village Police Department officers found a large 40-foot by 5-foot detached wooden garage engulfed in flames. The garage was said to house several motor vehicles and propane tanks.

A resident who suffered a minor head injury was treated at the scene by a Tri-Town Ambulance crew.

Firefighters from the Middleport, Hartland, Barker, Shelby and Ridgeway volunteer fire companies extinguished the blaze.

The building and contents were considered a complete loss. An investigation into the cause of the fire by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is underway.

