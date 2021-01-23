A garage and several motor vehicles were destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon in Hartland.
The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. at 2953 Carmen Road. Arriving sheriff’s deputies and Middleport Village Police Department officers found a large 40-foot by 5-foot detached wooden garage engulfed in flames. The garage was said to house several motor vehicles and propane tanks.
A resident who suffered a minor head injury was treated at the scene by a Tri-Town Ambulance crew.
Firefighters from the Middleport, Hartland, Barker, Shelby and Ridgeway volunteer fire companies extinguished the blaze.
The building and contents were considered a complete loss. An investigation into the cause of the fire by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.