BUFFALO — A Gasport man was sentenced to a 15-year prison term for receiving child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Jason David Willis, 50, was convicted of receipt of child pornography following a prior conviction.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, in 2011, Willis was sentenced to 11 years in prison following his conviction on a federal child pornography charge, and in May 2021, while on federal supervised release, he was caught in possession of child pornography on his iPhone.
Mango said the Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a tip about contents of the phone and a subsequent search by a U.S. Probation Officer turned up two videos in the phone's "recently deleted" folder, showing explicit images of a 17-year-old girl. The images had been produced by Willis, a registered sex offender, on two days in October 2020. Willis' phone also showed internet history for at least one website containing child pornography.
Willis was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny.
