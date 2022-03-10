BUFFALO — A Gasport man has pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. It is the man's second conviction on a federal child pornography charge.
Jason David Willis, 47, entered his guilty plea before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison.
In 2011, Willis was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison following his conviction on a child pornography charge.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, in May 2021, an acquaintance of Willis' brought his iPhone to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and reported that it contained child pornography.
A U.S. Probation Officer who searched the phone observed two videos in its "recently deleted" folder that were produced by Willis on Oct. 24 and Oct. 28, 2020. Both videos contained explicit images of a 17-year-old girl, Mango said. Further examination of Willis' phone revealed internet history for at least one website containing child pornography, Mango added.
Willis' sentencing is scheduled for June 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.