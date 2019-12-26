The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday incident that resulted in a Gasport woman losing $610 of Christmas gifts.
A sheriff's deputy responded to the 10:13 a.m. Dec. 23 call about a burglary on the 7700 block of Chestnut Ridge Road. The caller told an investigator that she had left the residence at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and returned the next day about 9:50 a.m. to find a rear window broken out and a stash of wrapped gifts — including clothing, candles and a pair of black Nike high tops — missing or damaged.
The scene was photographed and dusted for fingerprints and the case was forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Bureau, according to the incident report.
