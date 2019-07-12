A fugitive wanted in Georgia for murder waived extradition proceedings Thursday in Niagara County Court, clearing the way for his prompt return to the Atlanta area to stand trial on charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Joshua Anderson, 27, is accused of running over a 20-year-old man with his truck after a fight during a Fourth of July party at the home of Anderson's girlfriend in Covington, Georgia, about 35 miles east of Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal Courier.
The victim, Kevin Marshall, had developmental disabilities and was African American, causing speculation that the attack should be prosecuted as a hate crime, The Covington News reported.
The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Anderson Wednesday at a Whirlpool Street residence that belonged to a friend of Anderson's, according to Assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh.
Sheriff Jim Voutour said the Marshals believed Anderson sought to flee to Canada. Anderson's girlfriend also was at the home but was not charged, Voutour said.
