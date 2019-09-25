Heather Jenkins of Tonawanda was spared prison Wednesday for driving her husband Justin Jenkins to half a dozen gas station hold-ups in Niagara County earlier this year.
Heather and Justin Jenkins committed a dozen robberies, including gas stations in Wheatfield, the Town of Niagara and North Tonawanda, between Feb. 23 and March 13. In each case, Justin Jenkins, 46, held up the clerk with a BB gun, while Heather Jenkins, 46, acted as his getaway driver.
Last month, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. sentenced Justin Jenkins to 15 years in prison for his four robbery convictions in Niagara County. Justin Jenkins could receive another 45 years in prison for his six robbery convictions in Erie County, though his defense attorney, Joseph Scalzo, said the judge in that case had agreed to concurrent sentencing.
Kloch could have sentenced Heather Jenkins to up to seven years in prison on her conviction of attempted second-degree burglary. But Kloch said he believed Heather Jenkins' claim that she took part in the robberies "under duress."
"I don't think she had much choice. She was fearful of him," said defense attorney Joel Daniels.
Kloch placed Heather Jenkins to five years of probation. She still faces up to 21 years in prison for her convictions in Erie County when she returns before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski Nov. 4 for sentencing.
