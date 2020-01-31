Almost a year to the day of the incident, a Grand Island man admitted to starting a fire in his apartment that caused $100,000 damage to the apartment building.
Robert L. Shoemaker, 34, of Grand Island pleaded guilty Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to one count of second-degree attempted arson, a class “C” felony.
About 10 p.m. Jan. 31, Shoemaker caused a fire in his Ransom Road apartment by setting clothing ablaze using a lighter.
The fire was largely contained to the defendant’s apartment and a hallway, but 11 neighboring residents had to be evacuated from the building. Damage to the building was estimated at approximately $100,000 at the time of the incident.
Shoemaker faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 17. He remains held without bail.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Island Fire Department for their work in responding to the fire and investigating the incident.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nathanael C. Kapperman of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.
