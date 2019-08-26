A Grand Island woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of a 2-year-old child in her care.
Brianna Valenti, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, the highest sustainable charge, before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.
Valenti faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on Oct. 7. She continues to remain held without bail.
On Sept. 10, 2018, at approximately 4 p.m., Valenti called 911 to report that her boyfriend’s child, 2-year-old Raelynn Fuller, was unresponsive. The toddler was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she remained in the intensive care unit she was taken off of life support on Sept. 22.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Valenti recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of serious physical injury by violently shaking the toddler, which caused head trauma that resulted in her death.
Flynn commends Detectives Matt Fuqua, Cully Ferrick, Jon Hanna, and Retired Detective Jack Graham of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Chief John P. Feroleto and Chief Lynette M. Reda of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.
