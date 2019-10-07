BUFFALO — Brianna Valenti, 27, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for her role in the death of toddler on Grand Island on Sept. 10, 2018.
Her prison sentence will be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
On Sept. 10, 2018, at approximately 4 p.m., Valenti called 911 to report that her boyfriend’s child, 2-year-old Raelynn Fuller, was unresponsive. The toddler was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The victim remained in the intensive care unit until she was taken off life support on Sept. 22.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office said Valenti violently shook Raelynn Fuller, which caused head trauma that resulted in her death.
Valenti pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, a Class “B” violent felony, on Aug. 26. She pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge.
DA John Flynn commended Detectives Matt Fuqua, Cully Ferrick, Jon Hanna, and Retired Detective Jack Graham of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Chief John P. Feroleto and Chief Lynette M. Reda of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.
